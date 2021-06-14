Previous
Next
Unwanted Visitor by cwbill
216 / 365

Unwanted Visitor

This small spider was on my bathroom wall, so I took his picture then sent him swimming in the toilet. I believe it is some type of orb spider but not sure exactly which one.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise