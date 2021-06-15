Previous
Four Horsepower by cwbill
217 / 365

Four Horsepower

I was driving a country road near my parents hometown when I came upon this Amish farmer who had his team of work horses pulling a manure spreader. Those draft horses are such magnificent animals.
15th June 2021

Bill

