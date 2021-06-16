Sign up
So Much Green
As I was driving to my Mom's house I stopped and took this shot because the sky was interesting and the ground was so green.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
sheri
Beautiful expansive landscape.
June 17th, 2021
