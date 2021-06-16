Previous
Next
So Much Green by cwbill
218 / 365

So Much Green

As I was driving to my Mom's house I stopped and took this shot because the sky was interesting and the ground was so green.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sheri
Beautiful expansive landscape.
June 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise