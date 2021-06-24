Sign up
226 / 365
Carlsbad Cavern
I had not time to get the camera out today so I went back in time to my trip to Arizona for today's photo. This was taken in Carlsbad Cavern National Park which is in New Mexico.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
2
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd April 2021 11:13am
Carrie Shepeard
I've been there too. Cool place. Nice shot!
June 25th, 2021
Rick
ace
Never been there. Cool capture.
June 25th, 2021
