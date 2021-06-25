Previous
Field of Wheat by cwbill
Field of Wheat

“If you stand in a wheat field at this time of year, a few weeks from harvest, it's not hard to imagine you're looking at something out of mythology: all this golden sunlight brought down to earth, captured in kernels of gold, and rendered fit for mortals to eat. But of course this is no myth at all, just the plain miraculous fact.”
― Michael Pollan, Cooked: A Natural History of Transformation

I have been planning to get a shot of the wheat field before it is harvested. Today was the day. Love that golden color.
Bill

