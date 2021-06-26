Previous
Connie's Lily by cwbill
228 / 365

Connie's Lily

One of my wife's flowers from her garden. This lily just started blooming.
26th June 2021

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
