AirBNB Rental by cwbill
235 / 365

AirBNB Rental

This one bedroom condo is for rent on AirBNB. Our last renters were a nice house wren couple. Hope this eastern bluebird female has success with the rental.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Bill

@cwbill
Lin ace
Sweet!
July 4th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
She’s beautiful. How exciting it would be if she has babies
July 4th, 2021  
