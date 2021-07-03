Sign up
235 / 365
AirBNB Rental
This one bedroom condo is for rent on AirBNB. Our last renters were a nice house wren couple. Hope this eastern bluebird female has success with the rental.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd July 2021 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Lin
ace
Sweet!
July 4th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
She’s beautiful. How exciting it would be if she has babies
July 4th, 2021
