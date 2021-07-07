Previous
Abert's Squirrel by cwbill
Abert's Squirrel

I got this shot of an Abert's Squirrel on our spring trip to Arizona. I am still processing and deleting files from that trip. Love those ears.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
65% complete

Esther Rosenberg ace
Look at his ears, too cute!
July 8th, 2021  
