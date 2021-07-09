Sign up
241 / 365
Pinching Bug
This Stag Beetle somehow got stuck to my shoe today. So when I let it go, I also took a couple of photographs of it. I hope they aren't as mean as they look.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
9th July 2021 10:46am
