Pinching Bug by cwbill
Pinching Bug

This Stag Beetle somehow got stuck to my shoe today. So when I let it go, I also took a couple of photographs of it. I hope they aren't as mean as they look.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
