Previous
Next
248 / 365
Vermilion Flycatcher
Another shot from my trip to Arizona which I processed today. Love how brilliant these birds are.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
4
2
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th April 2021 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
that's a very colourful bird. i like it. aces!
July 17th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 17th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 17th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love these birds and this one brings back sweet memories of a trip I made to AZ
July 17th, 2021
