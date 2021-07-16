Previous
Vermilion Flycatcher by cwbill
248 / 365

Vermilion Flycatcher

Another shot from my trip to Arizona which I processed today. Love how brilliant these birds are.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
summerfield ace
that's a very colourful bird. i like it. aces!
July 17th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 17th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 17th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
I love these birds and this one brings back sweet memories of a trip I made to AZ
July 17th, 2021  
