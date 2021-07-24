Sign up
256 / 365
Western Tanager
I shot this in Arizona on our spring trip. Just got it processed today. These are such magnificent birds.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Babs
ace
What a lovely colour. He blends in so well with the background.
July 25th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous bird, Like the branch he is sitting on.
July 25th, 2021
