Western Tanager by cwbill
Western Tanager

I shot this in Arizona on our spring trip. Just got it processed today. These are such magnificent birds.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Bill

I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Babs ace
What a lovely colour. He blends in so well with the background.
July 25th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous bird, Like the branch he is sitting on.
July 25th, 2021  
