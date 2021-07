Cave Creek Canyon

This is a landscape of Cave Creek Canyon which is near Portal Arizona. I learned a lesson on this day, when you see a great shot take it now, don't wait. We saw the best views of this gorgeous canyon on our drive in. I thought I would shoot it on the way out, but we found there was a much better way to exit the area so I never got to get those shots. I guess that gives me a reason to go back some day.