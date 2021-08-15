Previous
Next
The Beginning of Autumn by cwbill
278 / 365

The Beginning of Autumn

I walked at a local metro park today. I always have mixed emotions when I see the fall wildflowers beginning to bloom I know that my favorite season is just around the corner but that summer is almost over.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
luckily for me, i see this flower all the time around here, except in winter. i like it. very nice with that little bug in there. aces!
August 16th, 2021  
amyK ace
Beautiful shot: I agree…love fall but not a fan of winter!
August 16th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great capture.
August 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise