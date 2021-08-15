Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
278 / 365
The Beginning of Autumn
I walked at a local metro park today. I always have mixed emotions when I see the fall wildflowers beginning to bloom I know that my favorite season is just around the corner but that summer is almost over.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
278
photos
54
followers
62
following
76% complete
View this month »
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th August 2021 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
luckily for me, i see this flower all the time around here, except in winter. i like it. very nice with that little bug in there. aces!
August 16th, 2021
amyK
ace
Beautiful shot: I agree…love fall but not a fan of winter!
August 16th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great capture.
August 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close