Previous
Next
Rose of Sharon by cwbill
279 / 365

Rose of Sharon

Another of the fall flowers which bloom in our area. This is a small tree or bush. They seem to bloom in both pink and white.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
So pretty! One of my favorite summer flowers!
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise