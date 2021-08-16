Sign up
279 / 365
Rose of Sharon
Another of the fall flowers which bloom in our area. This is a small tree or bush. They seem to bloom in both pink and white.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Photo Details
GaryW
So pretty! One of my favorite summer flowers!
August 17th, 2021
