Beautiful Visitor by cwbill
Beautiful Visitor

Today I was able to capture an American Goldfinch enjoying Connie's flowers. We have a couple that are more brightly colored but they haven't cooperated with me yet. Hopefully I will have a shot of one of them in the future.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10.
Jane Pittenger ace
Love how he seems almost to be hiding between the two flowers
August 22nd, 2021  
