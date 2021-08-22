Sign up
285 / 365
The Sower
David's United Church of Christ which I attend is about 150 years old. It has fantastic stained glass windows, each of which tell the story of a parable told by Christ. This window tells the story of The Sower. Best seen in black.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd August 2021 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
