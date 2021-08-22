Previous
The Sower by cwbill
The Sower

David's United Church of Christ which I attend is about 150 years old. It has fantastic stained glass windows, each of which tell the story of a parable told by Christ. This window tells the story of The Sower. Best seen in black.
Bill

