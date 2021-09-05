Previous
Sylvan Lake by cwbill
299 / 365

Sylvan Lake

Today I spent time in Custer State Park in South Dakota and also Wind Cave National Park just south of Custer. I shot this first thing this morning at Sylvan Lake.
5th September 2021

Bill

Photo Details

Yoland ace
Beautiful, so calm. Great reflections.
September 6th, 2021  
