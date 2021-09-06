Sign up
300 / 365
Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Today we drove north to North Dakota and stopped to visit Theodore Roosevelt National Park. As all the national parks are, this place is magnificent. So much beauty.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
