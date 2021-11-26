Sign up
Photo 381
Female Ruby-throat
I shot this a few years back at a local metro park. I think I shot about 1000 photos that day. So often you are looking for one shot to be good, on this day I threw out so many good crisp shots.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
3
2
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for the new...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Milanie
ace
It's a beauty of a shot!
November 27th, 2021
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
November 27th, 2021
GaryW
Amazing!
November 27th, 2021
