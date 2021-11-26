Previous
Female Ruby-throat by cwbill
Photo 381

Female Ruby-throat

I shot this a few years back at a local metro park. I think I shot about 1000 photos that day. So often you are looking for one shot to be good, on this day I threw out so many good crisp shots.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Bill

Milanie ace
It's a beauty of a shot!
November 27th, 2021  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
November 27th, 2021  
GaryW
Amazing!
November 27th, 2021  
