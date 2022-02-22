Previous
Avalanche Creek by cwbill
Photo 464

Avalanche Creek

This was shot along Avalanche Creek which is on the west (wet) side of Glacier National Park.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Bill

@cwbill
