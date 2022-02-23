Previous
The Last Lunch by cwbill
Photo 465

The Last Lunch

This is my wife at our lunch table. We are at this restaurant for lunch on the way to the airport in Paris.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Bill

*lynn ace
lovely place and lovely wife
February 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Happy memory
February 24th, 2022  
