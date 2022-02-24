Sign up
Photo 466
St. Chappel
This was once the personal cathedral for the King of France. The building of this structure began in the 13th century. It is now open to the public and is known for it's magnificent stained glass.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
0
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
515
photos
78
followers
76
following
127% complete
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
462
47
463
464
48
465
49
466
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th June 2019 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
