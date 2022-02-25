Sign up
Photo 467
St. Chappel
The work on building this Cathedral began in 1228. The stained glass in these windows is amazing. I think this is about as beautiful a window as man can make.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
0
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th June 2019 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
