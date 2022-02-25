Previous
Next
St. Chappel by cwbill
Photo 467

St. Chappel

The work on building this Cathedral began in 1228. The stained glass in these windows is amazing. I think this is about as beautiful a window as man can make.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise