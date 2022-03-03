Sign up
Photo 473
Long Train Running
I shot this train just outside of Baltic, Ohio.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd February 2022 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
is it the train that keeps going and going like it's never going to end? i like the rather colourful locomotive against the dull bare trees and the cattails. ace shot, bill. aces!
March 4th, 2022
