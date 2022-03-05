Previous
I've Got My Eyes On You by cwbill
Photo 475

I've Got My Eyes On You

Getting ready for migration. These very little birds will be coming our way in about a month. Can't wait to see the Blue-gray Gnatcatcher back in my backyard.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Diana ace
Ever so cute!
March 5th, 2022  
