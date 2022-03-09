Previous
Next
Down The Runway by cwbill
Photo 478

Down The Runway

I shot this series of shots of this Red-Breasted Merganser taking off from the waters of Lake Erie.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise