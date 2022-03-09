Sign up
Photo 478
Down The Runway
I shot this series of shots of this Red-Breasted Merganser taking off from the waters of Lake Erie.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
