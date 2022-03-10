Previous
Next
American Tree Sparrow by cwbill
Photo 479

American Tree Sparrow

This sparrow is a winter visitor for us in Ohio. The field mark that quickly identifies them is the light gray breast with the dark dot in the middle. They also have a very rufus crown.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
131% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise