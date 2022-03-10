Sign up
Photo 479
American Tree Sparrow
This sparrow is a winter visitor for us in Ohio. The field mark that quickly identifies them is the light gray breast with the dark dot in the middle. They also have a very rufus crown.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
534
photos
77
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th March 2022 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
