Tufted Titmouse by cwbill
Tufted Titmouse

There are some signs of spring in this shot with the green grass. Don't be fooled, they are predicting measurable snows for tonight and tomorrow.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Barb ace
Very cute little bird! Fav Love its blue feet!!
March 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cute capture.
March 12th, 2022  
