Photo 512
You Talking To Me
I was able to get up close and personal today with a Sandhill Crane.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
140% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th April 2022 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Amazing focus - love those details
April 7th, 2022
