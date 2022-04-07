Previous
Wood Duck by cwbill
Wood Duck

One of our most beautiful ducks. They are so gorgeous during breeding season.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Corinne C ace
Striking
April 8th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice shot
April 8th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Almost doesn’t look real ;)
April 8th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning patterns and colors has this duck. beautifully captured.
April 8th, 2022  
Rick ace
Super capture. They are very beautiful.
April 8th, 2022  
