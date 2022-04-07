Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 513
Wood Duck
One of our most beautiful ducks. They are so gorgeous during breeding season.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
575
photos
78
followers
77
following
140% complete
View this month »
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
Latest from all albums
507
508
509
510
62
511
512
513
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
6th April 2022 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Striking
April 8th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice shot
April 8th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Almost doesn’t look real ;)
April 8th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning patterns and colors has this duck. beautifully captured.
April 8th, 2022
Rick
ace
Super capture. They are very beautiful.
April 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close