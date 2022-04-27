Previous
Baltimore Oriole With Caterpillar by cwbill
Baltimore Oriole With Caterpillar

I shot this oriole yesterday out my back window yesterday. Orioles come to feeders that have jelly and also they love citrus. I was pretty excited to get this oriole without a feeder in the shot.
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a super timed shot
April 28th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice timing
April 28th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great shot.
April 28th, 2022  
