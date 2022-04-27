Sign up
Photo 533
Baltimore Oriole With Caterpillar
I shot this oriole yesterday out my back window yesterday. Orioles come to feeders that have jelly and also they love citrus. I was pretty excited to get this oriole without a feeder in the shot.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
3
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
605
photos
78
followers
78
following
146% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th April 2022 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a super timed shot
April 28th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice timing
April 28th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great shot.
April 28th, 2022
