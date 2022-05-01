Sign up
Photo 536
Fort de la Conchée
This fort was built beginning in 1689. Today it is a nature preserve for sea birds. It also makes a nice scene for a photo.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
146% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th June 2019 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
