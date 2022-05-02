Previous
Next
Gray Catbird by cwbill
Photo 538

Gray Catbird

I shot this bird in Cleveland on Wednesday.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice lighting
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise