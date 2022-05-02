Sign up
Photo 538
Gray Catbird
I shot this bird in Cleveland on Wednesday.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
8th June 2022 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Nice lighting
June 10th, 2022
