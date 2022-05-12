Previous
Scarlet Tanager by cwbill
Photo 541

Scarlet Tanager

I saw this migrant at my daughter's house. Luckily I had my camera with me so I was able to get a shot. There were at least 4 flying around the trees by their creek. It was a big couple of days for migration.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Bill

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic shot, beautiful bird,
May 13th, 2022  
