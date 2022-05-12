Sign up
Photo 541
Scarlet Tanager
I saw this migrant at my daughter's house. Luckily I had my camera with me so I was able to get a shot. There were at least 4 flying around the trees by their creek. It was a big couple of days for migration.
12th May 2022
12th May 22
1
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th May 2022 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic shot, beautiful bird,
May 13th, 2022
