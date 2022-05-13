Previous
Ships and Charcoal Cargo by cwbill
Ships and Charcoal Cargo

This area of Haiti is very dependent to the sea. I'm not sure if these are scuttled boats or if they run them into the shallows to keep them from floating away.
