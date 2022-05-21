Previous
Mother Trumpeter Swan and Signets by cwbill
Photo 547

Mother Trumpeter Swan and Signets

During the 1930's the number of Trumpeter Swans in the US declined to around 100. The work done with conservation has helped them rebound to where they are relatively common. Such a great success story.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Bill

@cwbill
