Photo 547
Mother Trumpeter Swan and Signets
During the 1930's the number of Trumpeter Swans in the US declined to around 100. The work done with conservation has helped them rebound to where they are relatively common. Such a great success story.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
0
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
631
photos
79
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
1st June 2022 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
