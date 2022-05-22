Previous
Northern Flicker by cwbill
Photo 547

Northern Flicker

This Northern Flicker hung around so I could get his photo. The flickers in the eastern US are called yellow shafted. If it flew you would see yellow around it's wings. In the western US they are red shafted. Such a striking bird.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Bill

Photo Details

