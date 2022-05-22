Sign up
Photo 547
Northern Flicker
This Northern Flicker hung around so I could get his photo. The flickers in the eastern US are called yellow shafted. If it flew you would see yellow around it's wings. In the western US they are red shafted. Such a striking bird.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
0
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
625
photos
79
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th May 2022 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
