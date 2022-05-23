Previous
Female Red-Winged Blackbird by cwbill
Photo 547

Female Red-Winged Blackbird

My legs hurt just looking at this contortionist.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
150% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wonderful lighting
May 27th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful focus. She got the moves :)
May 27th, 2022  
