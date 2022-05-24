Sign up
Photo 547
Baltimore Oriole
During my 2 hours spent at the park in Cleveland I saw many Baltimore Orioles. This is the best shot I got. Such beautiful birds.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Diana
ace
Fabilulous shot of this beauty.
May 26th, 2022
