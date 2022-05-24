Previous
Baltimore Oriole by cwbill
Baltimore Oriole

During my 2 hours spent at the park in Cleveland I saw many Baltimore Orioles. This is the best shot I got. Such beautiful birds.
24th May 2022

Bill

Diana ace
Fabilulous shot of this beauty.
May 26th, 2022  
