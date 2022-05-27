Previous
American Redstart by cwbill
Photo 552

American Redstart

When I was in Cleveland on Wednesday there were redstarts all over the place. This guy allowed me to photograph him.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
