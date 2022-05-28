Previous
Willow Flycatcher by cwbill
Photo 554

Willow Flycatcher

We have 4 different flycatchers which all look the same. A good photograph of them does not help with identity. Today I used a sound recording app which is part of Merlin. My phone will listen for bird calls and identify the species it hears. Today it heard 43 different species and I saw 7 others which were not recorded. I hope this helps me with learning the bird calls, but if not, at least I know what is within earshot to try to find, photograph and identify. I think this will be a game changer for me.
Bill

@cwbill
