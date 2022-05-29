Sign up
Photo 553
Eastern Towhee
I was surprised to have an Eastern Towhee in the service berry tree with a berry in it's mouth.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
3
2
Bill
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
GaryW
Great timing!
May 31st, 2022
Rick
ace
Great find and capture.
May 31st, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful lighting
May 31st, 2022
