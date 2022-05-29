Previous
Eastern Towhee by cwbill
Eastern Towhee

I was surprised to have an Eastern Towhee in the service berry tree with a berry in it's mouth.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Bill

@cwbill
GaryW
Great timing!
May 31st, 2022  
Rick ace
Great find and capture.
May 31st, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful lighting
May 31st, 2022  
