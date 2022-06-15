Previous
Vogue

These girls, especially the one on the right had so much confidence. I just felt that if they didn't live in Haiti they would be able to really utilize that confidence. I could just see them on a fashion magazine cover.
Bill

Milanie ace
You used the light to really bring out the feelings behind those faces. Nicely done
June 16th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I agree with Milanie, and love the confidence with which they both gaze upon you. Strong, and confident .... I hope they go thru life with strength and confidence.
June 16th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great capture. They do look very confident in their poses.
June 16th, 2022  
