Photo 582
Vogue
These girls, especially the one on the right had so much confidence. I just felt that if they didn't live in Haiti they would be able to really utilize that confidence. I could just see them on a fashion magazine cover.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
3
1
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
662
photos
81
followers
80
following
159% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D200
Taken
4th February 2011 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
You used the light to really bring out the feelings behind those faces. Nicely done
June 16th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I agree with Milanie, and love the confidence with which they both gaze upon you. Strong, and confident .... I hope they go thru life with strength and confidence.
June 16th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture. They do look very confident in their poses.
June 16th, 2022
