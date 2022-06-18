Previous
Sacre Coeur by cwbill
Sacre Coeur

I am now looking back at some of my photos from our trip to France in 2019. This shot was taken from inside the Musse d Orsay. In the clock window is a view of the Sacre Coeur Basilica.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Bill

Milanie ace
Like the idea of looking through it and the view you see
June 19th, 2022  
