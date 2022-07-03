Previous
Our Lucky Day by cwbill
Photo 600

Our Lucky Day

My wife's cactus had three flowers bloom on the same day. They are such gorgeous blooms but they only last one day.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Bill

@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
Esther Rosenberg ace
How pretty! and what a large flower for that relative small cactus.
July 4th, 2022  
