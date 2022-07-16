Previous
Next
Eastern Kingbird by cwbill
Photo 611

Eastern Kingbird

Another shot from last weekend. I won't be taking photos for a little while since I had to take my camera in for some repairs. Hope it doesn't cost too much to repair.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise