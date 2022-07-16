Sign up
Photo 611
Eastern Kingbird
Another shot from last weekend. I won't be taking photos for a little while since I had to take my camera in for some repairs. Hope it doesn't cost too much to repair.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
0
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
611
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th July 2022 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
