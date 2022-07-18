Sign up
Photo 613
Distant Shot
The Indigo Bunting has been my nemesis this year. It is such a beautiful bird. I hear them consistently when at the parks but haven't gotten a close shot yet. This shot was probably about 60 yards.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
704
photos
79
followers
79
following
167% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th July 2022 1:30pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
kali
ace
wonderful colour he is
July 19th, 2022
