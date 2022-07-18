Previous
Distant Shot by cwbill
Photo 613

Distant Shot

The Indigo Bunting has been my nemesis this year. It is such a beautiful bird. I hear them consistently when at the parks but haven't gotten a close shot yet. This shot was probably about 60 yards.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Bill

@cwbill
kali ace
wonderful colour he is
July 19th, 2022  
