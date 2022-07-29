Previous
Lily by cwbill
Photo 615

Lily

Another of my wife flowers after a rain.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Bill

amyK ace
Love that color
August 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Very pretty with the fringed edges and raindrops
August 6th, 2022  
