Wet Rose by cwbill
Photo 616

Wet Rose

I couldn't help but take this shot of one of my wife's roses. Love flower shots after a rain.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
170% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is beautiful
August 6th, 2022  
