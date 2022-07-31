Previous
Next
Spotted Silver Skipper by cwbill
Photo 615

Spotted Silver Skipper

I believe I identified this butterfly correctly, but not sure. There are so many butterflies in my wife's flower garden.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Bill

ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020. No significance to this date other than I just decided to start rather than wait for...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
Great shot!
August 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise