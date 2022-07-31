Sign up
Photo 615
Spotted Silver Skipper
I believe I identified this butterfly correctly, but not sure. There are so many butterflies in my wife's flower garden.
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
1
0
Bill
ace
@cwbill
I began this project on November 10 of 2020.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
2nd August 2022 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
GaryW
Great shot!
August 3rd, 2022
